❗️The Russian army is taking up positions on the Streets of Volchansk, a Ukrainian Police Officer Reports today

❗️The Russian army is taking up positions on the streets of Volchansk, a Ukrainian police officer reports.
According to him, the situation in the city is “extremely difficult.”
Heavy gunfire can be heard in the background.
