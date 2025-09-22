© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russell Wilson Struggles as Giants Fall 22-9 vs Chiefs | NFL Week 3
Description
Russell Wilson threw two interceptions and managed only 160 passing yards as the New York Giants fell 22-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Rookie Jaxson Dart saw limited reps amid fan chants. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs with 224 passing yards and a touchdown. Get highlights and analysis here.
Hashtags
#RussellWilson #NYGiants #ChiefsKingdom #PatrickMahomes #NFLWeek3 #JaxsonDart #NFLHighlights #GiantsVsChiefs #NFL2025