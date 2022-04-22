【G-Times News】Artificial mRNA in Covid Vaccine Makes Spike Protein Persist in Body, Inhibits Gene Repairs and Might Induce Cancer

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Dr. Ryan Cole stated in an interview that the mRNA in Covid vaccine makes spike protein persist in human body and could cause damage to the immune system. He said the Stanford study came out a few months ago showed that the synthetic RNA doesn’t break down like scientists had hoped and predicated.