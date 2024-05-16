(PLEASE WATCH) IF ALL THE CHILDREN & MILLIONS OF OTHERS AROUND THE WORLD HAVE VANISHED WANT ANSWERS

(PLEASE WATCH THIS) IF YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS DISAPPEAR





IF MILLIONS VANISHED





IF ALL THE CHILDREN AROUND THE WORLD ARE MISSING





THIS VIDEO HAS THE ANSWER









***PLEASE FEEL FREE DOWNLOAD & SHARE THIS VIDEO WITH THOSE WHO MAY BE LEFT BEHIND***





We WILL sadly leave behind family & friends when we LEAVE





because they refused to listen to our WARNING





KNOW one day MILLIONS of people will suddenly DISAPPEAR





ALL the CHILDREN around the world WILL mysteriously VANISH





One day we WILL BE GONE





In The Event known as THE RAPTURE





And those who remain after The Rapture WILL WANT ANSWERS





***HERE IS LINKS TO PDF(s) MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO***

Timeline Chart Of The Tribulation Period

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oMJwpoD2m_dZkBMVjPUf5q3zX7JQm5WW/view?usp=sharing





Judgments Of God Chart

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KEJ632cv1oQvq6fXDOXlqgq3hFvZloNA/view?usp=sharing





PLEASE FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD & SHARE









IF YOU HAVE NOT MADE YOUR OWN





OR RECORD ONE IN YOUR OWN WORDS









***HERE'S LINKS TO MORE MATERIAL FOR THOSE LEFT BEHIND***





https://sites.google.com/view/ifpeoplehavesuddenlydisappeare

https://dlcministry.wixsite.com/if-people-have-sudde

https://www.mediafire.com/file/vs659tjpq6yuj5v/IF_PEOPLE_HAVE_SUDDENLY_DISAPPEARED.html/file













#EndTimes, #Jesus, #Repent, #Rapture, #Harpazo, #Rapturo, #Bible, #God, #MarkOfTheBeast, #antichrist, #LastDays, #Prophecy, #Christ, #Revelation, #Salvation, #Tribulation, #SecondComing, #beastsystem, #Israel, #Prayer, #Scripture, #Gospel, #Apocalypse, #BibleProphecy, #Hope, #Blessed, #Grace, #Amen, #JesusLovesYou, #Peace, #Lord, #JesusIsLord, #GodsWord, #Heaven, #JesusIsKing, #Praise, #Cross, #Gone, #Missing, #Remain, #LeftBehind, #Disappear, #Family, #Friend, #Million, #Earth, #World, #Vanish, #WordOfGod, #Maranatha,