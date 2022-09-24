Create New Account
Mark Mallett: Tired of Reading Prophecies of Dire Events Feeling a Bit Cynical About It All
Premiered Sep 22, 2022 ARE you feeling overwhelmed by the “signs of the times”? Tired of reading prophecies that speak of dire events? Feeling a bit cynical about it all, like this reader?


I know the Catholic Church and the Eucharist are true. And I know that private revelations — such as on your Countdown to the Kingdom site — are real and important. It’s very disheartening to prepare for these prophecies, gather food and supplies, and then they don’t come to pass. It seems that God lets the 99 drown while he waits for the 1 to come back. Your thoughts appreciated.


Source: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/prophetic-fatigue/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IqMioycbQs


