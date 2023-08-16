Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 15





▪️Russian troops have launched a massive missile strike on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.





According to preliminary information, the building of the Lorta company and the new terminal of Lviv airport were hit in the western part of the country.





▪️Russian missiles hit industrial enterprises working for the AFU in Dnipro.





According to live recording control data, the workshops of Pivdenmash were hit.





▪️In Bryansk region, an attempted infiltration by an AFU sabotage group near the village of Kurkovichi was prevented.





Three Ukrainian attack drones were destroyed near the village of Zhiryatino.





▪️In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops continue to develop their offensive to the south-west after clearing the forest belts near Vil’shany.





According to some reports, separate reconnaissance groups have engaged the enemy on the outskirts of Petropavlivka.





▪️The fierce battle near Urozhaynoye continues in the Vremivka sector.





The Russian units are tasked with preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold in the settlement and building on their success.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the fighting near Robotyno has intensified again.





The Ukrainian troops entrenched on the north-eastern outskirts of the village are suffering heavy losses, but continue to storm the village.





▪️In the Kherson direction, Russian forces have completely eliminated the AFU's bridgehead west of Kozachi Laheri.





Nevertheless, increased activity of Ukrainian sabotage units and artillery still are seen along the entire coastline