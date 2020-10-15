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It's your funeral - STAND UP NOW
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62 views • October 15, 2020
The COVID measures are an attempt to bring in worldwide totalitarianism. I try to show you a wide view in this video.
At first I talk a little about the history of the Q movement and "the calm before the storm" .. NOTE: I say it's a 2 year anniversary but it's really 3 years. Mostly this video is about remembering who you are and paying the LOW COST now while it is still possible to stand up to tyranny. I talk about a recent funeral service that broke my heart, I show a portion of Trump's Warsaw speech and I try to show how we are in the midst of a totalitarian WAR ...
To support my work, please go to either:
1. https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or
2. PO Box address: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
Reference:
Trumps Full Speech Poland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3nKhhz7ZMw
At first I talk a little about the history of the Q movement and "the calm before the storm" .. NOTE: I say it's a 2 year anniversary but it's really 3 years. Mostly this video is about remembering who you are and paying the LOW COST now while it is still possible to stand up to tyranny. I talk about a recent funeral service that broke my heart, I show a portion of Trump's Warsaw speech and I try to show how we are in the midst of a totalitarian WAR ...
To support my work, please go to either:
1. https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or
2. PO Box address: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
Reference:
Trumps Full Speech Poland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3nKhhz7ZMw
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