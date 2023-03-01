https://gettr.com/post/p2a3ihz81e4

02/22/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 95: When the boss of the fellow fighter learned that she was protesting to overthrow the Chinese Communist Party to save the Chinese people and the Americans, she exceptionally approved another few weeks of leave and drove to visit. Therefore, we must let the people around us know what we are doing, and they will support us as long as they learn that we are fighting for justice.





02/22/2023 对邪恶说不 第95天：战友的老板在得知她是在为推翻中国共产党，为了拯救中国人民和美国人民而抗议时，破例给她延长了几周的假期并驾车来访。因此，战友们一定要告诉周围的人我们在做什么，只要他们得知我们是在为正义而战，就一定会支持我们。



