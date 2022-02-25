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2/25/2022 Headline News: The Resistance Chicks ft. Scott Kesterson
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2516 views • February 26, 2022
Watch "Headline News: The Resistance Chicks" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm est
Support and learn more at: resistancechicks.com
Use promo code "Chicks" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
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Watch "BardsFm" Live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm est
Support Scott Kesterson and learn more at bardsfm.com
BardsFest is a people's funded event to celebrate God. Checkout the archived 2021 livestreams here: bardsfm.com/bardsfest
Visit frankspeech.com
Find the BardsFM podcast on these platforms: Podbean, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, PlayerFM, & iHeartRadio
BardsFM socials: gab.com/bardsfm - clouthub.com
Donations for Scott Kesterson's ministry are welcomed. If you would like to support the program, you can donate here: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content
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Promo Code bards - mypillow.com/bards
Support and learn more at: resistancechicks.com
Use promo code "Chicks" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
-
Watch "BardsFm" Live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm est
Support Scott Kesterson and learn more at bardsfm.com
BardsFest is a people's funded event to celebrate God. Checkout the archived 2021 livestreams here: bardsfm.com/bardsfest
Visit frankspeech.com
Find the BardsFM podcast on these platforms: Podbean, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, PlayerFM, & iHeartRadio
BardsFM socials: gab.com/bardsfm - clouthub.com
Donations for Scott Kesterson's ministry are welcomed. If you would like to support the program, you can donate here: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content
-
Promo Code bards - mypillow.com/bards
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