Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dreams and Visions of Safe Places for Christians with the Upcoming Judgement
1197 views
channel image
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 2 months ago |

From 10 years of prayer and fasting, please consider these safe locations in the USA from the upcoming judgement on the USA. Make sure you pray and take any move to the Lord. Don't act irrational. All locations are from dreams and visions. Note, I'm not living in any of these locations so don't fret. I've been stuck in a state that has a Baphomet statute at the capital during the holidays. Take any move  to prayer.

Plus we cover the Economist 2019 cover that is evil and telling.   I put the blood of Jesus on their wicked plans that it goes back on their head.

https://sjwellfire.com/ https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Keywords
abomination of desolationdreams and visionsseal onesafe placessafe places in the usasafe places for christiansare there places for c end of daysbook of revelation christianst to be safe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket