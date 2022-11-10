Alex Jones Full Show 10/11/22 World Awakens to Threat of IMMINENT Nuclear War

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On today’s broadcast, Steve Bannon breaks exclusive news to Alex Jones the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Also, Alex will take YOUR calls and reveal explosive news on the world’s hottest issues! DO NOT miss this! The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones