Speak Like a Leader: Make People Respect You | Lawyer Explains
Ryan Sobolski
Ryan Sobolski
16 views • 1 day ago

I combine principles from vocal training, body language, intention and energetics with my background in law and acting to help you build your confidence, so that you can converse with anyone like a leader. → Get a 2-min summary email of everything I learn during my week here: creatorcavern.com 📖 You can find my new book "CIVILITY OS" here: amazon.com/dp/1764015614

Keywords
personal powerspeak confidentlycommand respect
Chapters

01:20- One-Take Presence

03:25- Sculpt Tension

05:07- Hit Your Target

07:09- Micro-Fracture Listening

08:25- Bandwidth Signalling

09:41- Narrative Reciprocity

