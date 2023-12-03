A large rocket attack rocked Tel Aviv, Iron Dome in chaos

Palestinian fighters from Al-Qassam Brigades, the right wing of Hamas again bombarded Tel Aviv with large rockets, in response to Zionist massacre in Gaza Strip. Iron Dome anti-aircraft missile was unable to intercept it, the missile fell and hit civilian buildings with massive damage in the area where the missile returned.
