A large rocket attack rocked Tel Aviv, Iron Dome in chaos
The Prisoner
8870 Subscribers
251 views
Published a day ago

Palestinian fighters from Al-Qassam Brigades, the right wing of Hamas again bombarded Tel Aviv with large rockets, in response to Zionist massacre in Gaza Strip. Iron Dome anti-aircraft missile was unable to intercept it, the missile fell and hit civilian buildings with massive damage in the area where the missile returned.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
failureiron dometel aviv

