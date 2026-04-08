💥Lebanon: Rogue State of Israel caused destruction across Lebanon - after ceasefire

💥🇱🇧 The Rogue State of Israel and the destruction they caused across Lebanon.

Over 300 killed and injured are reported.

Lebanon was included in the ceasefire agreement...

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“We will continue striking the Hezbollah terror organization and will utilize every operational opportunity. We will not compromise the security of the residents of northern Israel. We will continue to strike with determination.” - IOF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir

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BREAKING! Tanker transit through Strait of Hormuz halted amid Israel strikes on Lebanon

Fars News reports that simultaneous with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted.

According to the report, earlier in the day two oil tankers were granted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz with authorization from Iran.

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An Iranian official to Al Jazeera: We will punish the Zionists for the crimes in Lebanon.

➡️Al Jazeera network, citing a senior Iranian official, reported that Tehran will respond to the crimes of the Israeli regime in Lebanon and violations of the ceasefire terms, and will punish the regime.

➡️The Iranian official stated that the ceasefire applies to the region as a whole, and that Israel is known for breaking agreements, and that only force can stop it.

If Israel violates the ceasefire, Iran will withdraw from the agreement

➡️A knowledgeable source told Tasnim News Agency: Iran is considering withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement if Israel continues to violate it through ongoing attacks on Lebanon. Iran is reviewing the possibility of exiting the ceasefire agreement due to continued violations by the Israeli regime in its attacks on Lebanon.

➡️The informed source added that stopping the war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, was part of the two-week ceasefire plan accepted by the United States, but the Israeli regime, since this morning, has carried out brutal attacks against Lebanon in clear violation of the ceasefire.

➡️According to the source, while the possible withdrawal from the ceasefire plan is being considered, Iran’s armed forces are also determining targets in response to today’s alleged aggressions by the Israeli regime against Lebanon.

➡️He emphasized: “If the United States cannot control its rabid dog in the region, Iran will exceptionally help it in this regard—by force.”

Prime Minister of Pakistan: Ceasefire violations harm the peace process

➡️Shehbaz Sharif, referring to reports of ceasefire violations in conflict areas, urged all parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement.

➡️The Prime Minister of Pakistan stated that reports have been received of ceasefire violations in several locations within the conflict zones. He warned that these actions damage the spirit of the peace process.

➡️He called on all parties to exercise restraint and to abide by the agreed two-week ceasefire.

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💬🇮🇱 BREAKING! Downing of Hermes 900 UAV over Fars airspace

IRGC Public Relations:

An advanced Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle was detected, tracked, and shot down moments ago over the skies of Lar in Fars Province. The interception was carried out by a new IRGC air defense system operating under Iran’s fully integrated national air defense network.

The statement emphasized that any intrusion by hostile U.S. or Zionist aircraft into Iranian airspace—even without conducting military action—constitutes a violation of the ceasefire. It will be met with a firm and decisive response.

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💬🇮🇱 BREAKING! Downing of Hermes 900 UAV over Fars airspace

IRGC Public Relations:

An advanced Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle was detected, tracked, and shot down moments ago over the skies of Lar in Fars Province. The interception was carried out by a new IRGC air defense system operating under Iran’s fully integrated national air defense network.

The statement emphasized that any intrusion by hostile U.S. or Zionist aircraft into Iranian airspace—even without conducting military action—constitutes a violation of the ceasefire. It will be met with a firm and decisive response.