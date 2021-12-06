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Media Ignores Biggest Pedo Trial Ever, CIA Covers Up Pedo Agents & FBI Holds False Flag Protest
Aimless News
Aimless News
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50 views • December 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Pedophiles being ignored - https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmith/status/1467142976581386245

This is why - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1466953362713284609

Our corrupt government is beyond repair - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/cia-covered-child-sex-crimes-least-10-employees-past-14-years/

Democrat run states are lockdowned shitholes - https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/12/the-ten-worst-states-for-freedom-in-america-were-run-by-democrats

False flag protest falls flat - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1467459499963424770

Brand new wikipedia page also - https://twitter.com/bonchieredstate/status/1467466320237449224

9 out of 10 deaths from covid are fully vaxxed - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/whoa-official-data-confirms-fully-vaccinated-account-for-9-out-of-every-10-covid-19-deaths-since-august/

And this is what the recommended treatment is - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gilead-recalls-55000-vials-of-remdesivir-due-to-glass-contamination-could-lead-to-death/

UK doctor still won't tell the truth - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/12/04/uk-physicians-worried-about-large-numbers-of-cardiac-health-emergencies/?

Hospitals want you to die - https://newspunch.com/drs-say-they-cant-put-on-full-ppe-in-time-to-resuscitate-heart-attack-patients/

Twitter censoring medical journals now - https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/12/03/twitter-censors-a-content-from-a-respected-medical-conference-that-americans-deserve-to-know-n1538693

Stillbirths in Canada vaxxed moms, but no one knows why - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/28x-increase-in-stillbirths-in-multiple

Biden family values, ignore grandchild - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/biden-family-values-white-house-takes-grandchildrens-christmas-stockings-jill-joe-called-snubbing-hunters-love-child/

Crenshaw is one of the WEF young global leaders - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-crenshaw-republicans-did-not-vote-for-vaccine-database/

Pot Shop owner says it was safer selling illegally - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/gang-armed-smash-grab-thieves-steal-5-million-worth-products-bay-area-cannabis-shops-video/

This guy better get some protection, threatens to spill the beans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/democrats-illinois-afraid-former-governor-blagojevich-knows-will-soon-say/

Young Americans are fully dumbed down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kaitlin-bennett-beach-interviews-are-a-train-wreck/

This guys destroys white liberal womans narrative - https://twitter.com/1nesara/status/1467489191907008522

How many others are doing shit like this, from Blake - https://vidmax.com/video/209183-nasty-woman-opens-bag-of-chips-in-supermarket-eats-a-few-spits-them-back-in-bag-reseals-it-puts-back-on-shelfe

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1467372743863635976

Burden - White Privilege - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAieByvBlTA


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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