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Media Ignores Biggest Pedo Trial Ever, CIA Covers Up Pedo Agents & FBI Holds False Flag Protest
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50 views • December 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Pedophiles being ignored - https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmith/status/1467142976581386245
This is why - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1466953362713284609
Our corrupt government is beyond repair - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/cia-covered-child-sex-crimes-least-10-employees-past-14-years/
Democrat run states are lockdowned shitholes - https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/12/the-ten-worst-states-for-freedom-in-america-were-run-by-democrats
False flag protest falls flat - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1467459499963424770
Brand new wikipedia page also - https://twitter.com/bonchieredstate/status/1467466320237449224
9 out of 10 deaths from covid are fully vaxxed - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/whoa-official-data-confirms-fully-vaccinated-account-for-9-out-of-every-10-covid-19-deaths-since-august/
And this is what the recommended treatment is - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gilead-recalls-55000-vials-of-remdesivir-due-to-glass-contamination-could-lead-to-death/
UK doctor still won't tell the truth - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/12/04/uk-physicians-worried-about-large-numbers-of-cardiac-health-emergencies/?
Hospitals want you to die - https://newspunch.com/drs-say-they-cant-put-on-full-ppe-in-time-to-resuscitate-heart-attack-patients/
Twitter censoring medical journals now - https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/12/03/twitter-censors-a-content-from-a-respected-medical-conference-that-americans-deserve-to-know-n1538693
Stillbirths in Canada vaxxed moms, but no one knows why - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/28x-increase-in-stillbirths-in-multiple
Biden family values, ignore grandchild - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/biden-family-values-white-house-takes-grandchildrens-christmas-stockings-jill-joe-called-snubbing-hunters-love-child/
Crenshaw is one of the WEF young global leaders - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-crenshaw-republicans-did-not-vote-for-vaccine-database/
Pot Shop owner says it was safer selling illegally - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/gang-armed-smash-grab-thieves-steal-5-million-worth-products-bay-area-cannabis-shops-video/
This guy better get some protection, threatens to spill the beans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/democrats-illinois-afraid-former-governor-blagojevich-knows-will-soon-say/
Young Americans are fully dumbed down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kaitlin-bennett-beach-interviews-are-a-train-wreck/
This guys destroys white liberal womans narrative - https://twitter.com/1nesara/status/1467489191907008522
How many others are doing shit like this, from Blake - https://vidmax.com/video/209183-nasty-woman-opens-bag-of-chips-in-supermarket-eats-a-few-spits-them-back-in-bag-reseals-it-puts-back-on-shelfe
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1467372743863635976
Burden - White Privilege - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAieByvBlTA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Pedophiles being ignored - https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmith/status/1467142976581386245
This is why - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1466953362713284609
Our corrupt government is beyond repair - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/cia-covered-child-sex-crimes-least-10-employees-past-14-years/
Democrat run states are lockdowned shitholes - https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/12/the-ten-worst-states-for-freedom-in-america-were-run-by-democrats
False flag protest falls flat - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1467459499963424770
Brand new wikipedia page also - https://twitter.com/bonchieredstate/status/1467466320237449224
9 out of 10 deaths from covid are fully vaxxed - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/whoa-official-data-confirms-fully-vaccinated-account-for-9-out-of-every-10-covid-19-deaths-since-august/
And this is what the recommended treatment is - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gilead-recalls-55000-vials-of-remdesivir-due-to-glass-contamination-could-lead-to-death/
UK doctor still won't tell the truth - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/12/04/uk-physicians-worried-about-large-numbers-of-cardiac-health-emergencies/?
Hospitals want you to die - https://newspunch.com/drs-say-they-cant-put-on-full-ppe-in-time-to-resuscitate-heart-attack-patients/
Twitter censoring medical journals now - https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/12/03/twitter-censors-a-content-from-a-respected-medical-conference-that-americans-deserve-to-know-n1538693
Stillbirths in Canada vaxxed moms, but no one knows why - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/28x-increase-in-stillbirths-in-multiple
Biden family values, ignore grandchild - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/biden-family-values-white-house-takes-grandchildrens-christmas-stockings-jill-joe-called-snubbing-hunters-love-child/
Crenshaw is one of the WEF young global leaders - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-crenshaw-republicans-did-not-vote-for-vaccine-database/
Pot Shop owner says it was safer selling illegally - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/gang-armed-smash-grab-thieves-steal-5-million-worth-products-bay-area-cannabis-shops-video/
This guy better get some protection, threatens to spill the beans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/democrats-illinois-afraid-former-governor-blagojevich-knows-will-soon-say/
Young Americans are fully dumbed down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kaitlin-bennett-beach-interviews-are-a-train-wreck/
This guys destroys white liberal womans narrative - https://twitter.com/1nesara/status/1467489191907008522
How many others are doing shit like this, from Blake - https://vidmax.com/video/209183-nasty-woman-opens-bag-of-chips-in-supermarket-eats-a-few-spits-them-back-in-bag-reseals-it-puts-back-on-shelfe
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1467372743863635976
Burden - White Privilege - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAieByvBlTA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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