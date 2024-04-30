Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepared Protesters Throw Police Tear Gas Canisters from Other Encamped Protesters
channel image
CreeperStatus
23 Subscribers
44 views
Published Yesterday

Prepared Protesters Throw Police Tear Gas Canisters from Other Encamped Protesters


Police have deployed tear gas at the University of South Florida following the declaration of an "unlawful assembly." at USF. 2024/04/30


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Gaza, Protesters, protests, University of South Florida, Police, Tear Gas, Brutality, Palestine,

Keywords
palestinepoliceprotestsgazastatusbrutalityprotesterstear gascreeperuniversity of south floridaceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper status

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket