Here's Why The Ukraine War Is Getting Longer, While Game-Changer Weapons Are Coming
However, behind that, the war in Ukraine has pushed both sides to compete using the latest technology to break the opponent's attack. Russia, which originally estimated that Ukraine could be conquered in a matter of days, has now entered its 9th month, the war is still continuing, and it is not known how long it will end.


Even modern warfare is an opportunity to obtain a battle-proven label for a number of sophisticated weapons, some of which have not been well publicized for their success on the battlefield. Perhaps the presence of advanced weapons is a game changer on the battlefield for the parties involved. Besides, of course, there are opportunities for weapons manufacturers to prove their products are included in the battle-proven category.


In the midst of the concerns of those involved in the Uraina-Russia war, either directly or indirectly, as well as the uncertainty of what the future situation will look like, news spread of high-level talks between officials from Russia, the US, and a number of other western countries. It is not clear what the outcome of the political talks between them will be. But what is certain is that war is an extension of politics. War occurs because of disturbed political interests, and war can also end with political interference.


