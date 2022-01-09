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De La Hoya – One Of Best Boxers Of All Time Seems A Little Stunned That He Got Sick After His Jibby Jab
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281 views • January 09, 2022
Fully vaccinated Oscar De La Hoya (48) is hospitalized with COVID and pulls out of his comeback fight against Vitor Belfort.
De La Hoya - who is nicknamed 'The Golden Boy' - is ranked as the 29th best boxer of all time.
He seems a little stunned that he's sick, given that he takes care of himself. Welp, you stopped taking CARE of yourself when you allowed the experimental jab to be injected into your formerly healthy body sir.
De La Hoya - who is nicknamed 'The Golden Boy' - is ranked as the 29th best boxer of all time.
He seems a little stunned that he's sick, given that he takes care of himself. Welp, you stopped taking CARE of yourself when you allowed the experimental jab to be injected into your formerly healthy body sir.
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