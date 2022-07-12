Radical Doc Paid By Govt To Kill Kids: NIH Used Taxpayer Money To Fund Child Murder With Drugs

BigPharma has gone TOO far.

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She uncovers the fact that the government LITERALLY paid doctors to make natural medicine too expensive & unreachable for patients suffering from COVID and replace it with DEADLY remdesivir & morphine.

These are CRIMES against humanity & we DEMAND justice!

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