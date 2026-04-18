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The 7 Noahide Laws & The Coming Kingdom Of Antichrist-NTEB-APRIL 18 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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When Jesus said that the end times would be like it was back in the days of Noah, He pointed us back to a world united in rebellion against God, a world ripe for judgment. What most Christians don’t realize is that this “return to the days of Noah” has a direct prophetic connection to what’s quietly being constructed today under the banner of the The 7 Noahide Laws—a global moral code recognized by the United Nations, the United States and endorsed by people like Ben Shapiro, John Hagee and countless others here in 2026. ““Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye make clean the outside of the cup and of the platter, but within they are full of extortion and excess.”” Matthew 23:25 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, these 7 Noahide Laws may sound harmless—universal ethics for humanity—but behind their smooth language lies a spiritual trap preparing the world for the One World Religion prophesied in Revelation 13. And worse than that, the Noahide Laws come wrapped in a cloak of scripture, they are anything but. For example, when the 7 Noahide Laws are enacted, it will make teaching salvation in Jesus Christ a crime punishable by execution. Rabbinical Judaism is not the Law of Moses, it’s not Bible, it was what Jesus preached against during His earthly ministry. It was the reason He flipped over the tables of the moneychangers, and the reason why Jesus called them all hypocrites. We live right now in a highly-charged and global religious society, where the 7 Noahide Laws are waiting in the wings getting ready to make their entrance on the end times stage. We will show you connection the 7 Noahide Laws have with the 7 Mountains Mandate, and how all the activity underway right now in the Middle East foreshadows the soon arrival of Antichrist and the Strong Delusion. Here’s a fun fact: in the same year that then-President George H.W. Bush signed the 7 Noahide Laws into US Public Law, 1991, he also declared the soon arrival of the coming New World Order. Here in 2026, God is using Donald Trump is bringing it all to pass. We are living in exciting times!

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biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
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