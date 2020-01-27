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The Watchers The Angels Who Betrayed God [Book of Enoch] (Angels & Demons Explained)
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44 views • January 27, 2020
The Watchers were tasked with observing mankind in the early times according to the Book of Enoch. However, their desire for the beauty of mortal women drove them to descend from the heavens and fornicate with god's creations and furthermore corrupt them.
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