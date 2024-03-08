Covid Eliminated Finally, in Less Than A Week!

Andrea struggled for 6 weeks with covid symptoms. She used 37.5 mg of Ivermectin and 400 mg of Hydroxychloroquine in the same day; this combined with several other supplements did not touch it. It was not until I ordered and gave to her two natural products that her symptoms were 100% gone in 3 days.
I got some of the symptoms from her and I took the same products and was also free of lung irritation in 3-5 days.
https://synergisticnutrition.com/humic-monolaurin-complex-120vcaps.html https://synergisticnutrition.com/lactoferrin-freeze-dried-250-mg-60-caps-special-order-item.html
https://synergisticnutrition.com/active-defense-nano-silver-immune-support-32ppm.html
