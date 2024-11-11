BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Bender" goes Viral documenting Maccabi Tel Aviv fans Rioting in the Streets of Amsterdam
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

Twitter user "Bender" goes viral documenting Maccabi Tel Aviv fans rioting in the streets.

In what is perhaps the greatest evidence we have yet seen against the media's line on the Dutch football clashes, a twitter user named "Bender" has gone viral for documenting the Zionists rioting in the streets, armed with wooden planks and poles. 

The bought and paid for mainstream media has been unanimous in repeating  the Zionist account of events, which is that their innocent fans were targeted by evil Jew-hating anti-semites for no other reason than being Jews. 

The reality is the far-right thugs who support this team showed up in the Netherlands looking for a fight, then cried when they lost. 

These ultras have a long history of violence, racial abuse and generally shitty behavior. They are even infamous in the Zionist entity itself, where this sort of violence is directed against Palestinians on a regular basis. If the people who spend their entire lives attacking Palestinians with bats think you're extreme, you are. 

It is a sad state of affairs when one Dutch child is doing a better job at journalism than the "professionals" in the mainstream media. At some point, the difference between a journalist and a propagandist vanishes, and the western media crossed that line long ago.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
