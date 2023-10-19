Create New Account
The Clown Show Is There To Keep You From Doing Work That Needs To Be Done
glock 1911
Ignore the clown show.  Pray for discernment.  Focus on the work that needs to be done. Some of the items you will need to survive on wood heat if you are not doing so already are included in video.  Ammo problems ahead:   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/10/19/ammo-heads-up/  

terrorismweaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness

