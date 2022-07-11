Eurozone MELTDOWN To Destabilize The Whole System | Alasdair MacLeod

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"This is a potential banking meltdown," says former bank director Alasdair MacLeod, head of research at Gold Money. There is a new emerging debt crisis in the Eurozone. The Euro is dropping to parity with the U.S. Dollar, and things are about to get much worse. The problem is not just going to impact Europe, though Eurozone banks are extremely leveraged. For American banks, "it's very hard to avoid that systemic risk entirely." He explains how to protect against a potential crisis in the banking system and global currencies.