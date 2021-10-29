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Australia – What all Aussies need to hear – but it’s not a funny Tik Tok Video going viral So they won’t
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802 views • October 29, 2021
Whatever anyone thinks of any of the individuals in this Video – it’s what’s being said that’s important – This should go viral but as the heading says – it isn’t a Tik Tok thing. - .
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AUSTRALIAN INFLUENCES JOIN FORCES - EMERGENCY LIVE ZOOM | VICTORIAN PERMANENT PANDEMIC LAWS
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Australian Influencers Join Forces - Emergency Live Zoom | Victorian Permanent Pandemic Laws| Livestream Begins 7PM AEDT https://rumble.com/voaz09-australian-influencers-join-forces-emergency-live-zoom-victorian-permanent-.html
Quote: "Australian influencers Join Forces Emergency Live Zoom, Victorian Permanent Pandemic laws - Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021. Special Thank you to Live Guests: Dave Oneegs: https://t.me/daveoneegschat Aussie Cossack: https://www.youtube.com/c/AussieCossack Topher Field: https://www.facebook.com/TopherField Neil Pascoe: https://t.me/NatemaxHumanAlliance The Primod: https://www.instagram.com/theprimod/ Monica Smit: https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/ Graham Hood: https://t.me/Grahamhoodformerpilot1 Maria Zeee: https://www.instagram.com/maria.zeee/ Jamie McIntyre: https://www.australiannationalreview.com/ Alex Cooni: https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth Mario Malik: https://www.instagram.com/mariomalik/ Nick Patterson: https://www.australianpeacemakers.com/ Matt Lawson: https://t.me/mattlawsonphotography Harrison Mclean: https://harrisonmclean.com/ Zac Galloway: https://www.instagram.com/running_from_comfort/ Triccy Triddy: https://thepeoplesrevolution.com.au/ Raphael Fernandez: https://www.instagram.com/raphfernandezz/ Jemal Abazi: https://www.instagram.com/jemal._alb/ Leila Melki: https://www.instagram.com/leilamelki/ The Dan Andrews Government is in the process of attempting to pass a Permanent Pandemic Laws Bill this week through Parliament. This extremely egregious bill would give an all new meaning to the term Dictator Dan. This bill means total abolishment of freedom for all Victorians, indefinite lock downs (even with no pandemic), Dan will be granted ultimate power to make decision despite opposing health advice given by his experts (He only needs to consider), punishing people based on " characteristics, attributes, circumstances" ,fines of up to 22k for individuals and 109k for businesses, up to 2 years in prison for not following the rules. The only way stop this is to make some noise by any means necessary, share this zoom, share our poster, talk about what this bill means to your friends, family, anyone who will listen. We need to make plenty of noise! The people of Victoria and Australia need to know about this. Link to poster here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10iFCar4WfHwcBsxL1TU5bcLzhVTAuAFA/view?usp=sharing Link to bill here: https://www.smh.com.au/interactive/hub/media/tearout-excerpt/4025/591316B.D12-(1).pdf Fanosthevoice Telegram Channel: https://t.me/fanosthevoice Fanosthevoice Videos: https://rumble.com/c/Fanosthevoice Remember to Subscribe for more!! Fanosthevoice Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/FanosPodcastAudio Remember to Subscribe. If you love all the work I do and would like to show support head over to fanosthevoice.com and contribute their with a purchase. All proceeds are not for profit and go towards my mission to get the truth out there to the masses."
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AUSTRALIAN INFLUENCES JOIN FORCES - EMERGENCY LIVE ZOOM | VICTORIAN PERMANENT PANDEMIC LAWS
.
Australian Influencers Join Forces - Emergency Live Zoom | Victorian Permanent Pandemic Laws| Livestream Begins 7PM AEDT https://rumble.com/voaz09-australian-influencers-join-forces-emergency-live-zoom-victorian-permanent-.html
Quote: "Australian influencers Join Forces Emergency Live Zoom, Victorian Permanent Pandemic laws - Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021. Special Thank you to Live Guests: Dave Oneegs: https://t.me/daveoneegschat Aussie Cossack: https://www.youtube.com/c/AussieCossack Topher Field: https://www.facebook.com/TopherField Neil Pascoe: https://t.me/NatemaxHumanAlliance The Primod: https://www.instagram.com/theprimod/ Monica Smit: https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/ Graham Hood: https://t.me/Grahamhoodformerpilot1 Maria Zeee: https://www.instagram.com/maria.zeee/ Jamie McIntyre: https://www.australiannationalreview.com/ Alex Cooni: https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth Mario Malik: https://www.instagram.com/mariomalik/ Nick Patterson: https://www.australianpeacemakers.com/ Matt Lawson: https://t.me/mattlawsonphotography Harrison Mclean: https://harrisonmclean.com/ Zac Galloway: https://www.instagram.com/running_from_comfort/ Triccy Triddy: https://thepeoplesrevolution.com.au/ Raphael Fernandez: https://www.instagram.com/raphfernandezz/ Jemal Abazi: https://www.instagram.com/jemal._alb/ Leila Melki: https://www.instagram.com/leilamelki/ The Dan Andrews Government is in the process of attempting to pass a Permanent Pandemic Laws Bill this week through Parliament. This extremely egregious bill would give an all new meaning to the term Dictator Dan. This bill means total abolishment of freedom for all Victorians, indefinite lock downs (even with no pandemic), Dan will be granted ultimate power to make decision despite opposing health advice given by his experts (He only needs to consider), punishing people based on " characteristics, attributes, circumstances" ,fines of up to 22k for individuals and 109k for businesses, up to 2 years in prison for not following the rules. The only way stop this is to make some noise by any means necessary, share this zoom, share our poster, talk about what this bill means to your friends, family, anyone who will listen. We need to make plenty of noise! The people of Victoria and Australia need to know about this. Link to poster here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10iFCar4WfHwcBsxL1TU5bcLzhVTAuAFA/view?usp=sharing Link to bill here: https://www.smh.com.au/interactive/hub/media/tearout-excerpt/4025/591316B.D12-(1).pdf Fanosthevoice Telegram Channel: https://t.me/fanosthevoice Fanosthevoice Videos: https://rumble.com/c/Fanosthevoice Remember to Subscribe for more!! Fanosthevoice Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/FanosPodcastAudio Remember to Subscribe. If you love all the work I do and would like to show support head over to fanosthevoice.com and contribute their with a purchase. All proceeds are not for profit and go towards my mission to get the truth out there to the masses."
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