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Mobilography: filmed and edited on the phone
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72 views • May 04, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VU9fzQ7X79Y
Filmed and edited on phone. The logo of the program in the corner. Download, practice. Mobillography, video shooting on the phone. And our new community for fans of mobile shooting TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022
Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.
Post your work via offer news.
Please write:
- Which smartphone was taken on
- In which application was filmed
- In which application was processed
Here we communicate spiritually and enrich each other:
- We share our works
- We give feedback to each other on the works
- - Sharing news from the field of mobile photography
- Discussing life hacks for shooting on a smartphone
- We collect training materials on shooting on a smartphone
Join our community! For amateurs and professionals, all fans. Community from a professional video studio CMCPRODUCTION and SmartREC
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Filmed and edited on phone. The logo of the program in the corner. Download, practice. Mobillography, video shooting on the phone. And our new community for fans of mobile shooting TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022
Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.
Post your work via offer news.
Please write:
- Which smartphone was taken on
- In which application was filmed
- In which application was processed
Here we communicate spiritually and enrich each other:
- We share our works
- We give feedback to each other on the works
- - Sharing news from the field of mobile photography
- Discussing life hacks for shooting on a smartphone
- We collect training materials on shooting on a smartphone
Join our community! For amateurs and professionals, all fans. Community from a professional video studio CMCPRODUCTION and SmartREC
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
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