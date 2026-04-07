Style: 1970s Psychedelic Rock, Americana, Jerry Garcia-style melodic guitar solos, upbeat Country-Rock, Hammond B3 organ, warm analog production, rhythmic shuffle, male vocals with vocal harmonies

[Intro]

[Bright, rhythmic acoustic guitar strumming]

[Upbeat drum shuffle kicks in]



[Verse 1]

Sugar Magnolia blossoms blooming

Head's all empty and I don't care

Saw my baby down by the river

Knew she'd have to come up soon for air



[Verse 2]

Sweet blossom come on under the willow

We can have high times if you'll abide

We can discover the wonders of nature

Rolling in the rushes down by the riverside



[Chorus]

She's got everything delightful

She's got everything I need

Takes the wheel when I'm seeing double

Pays my ticket when I speed



[Verse 3]

She come skimming through rays of violet

She can wade in a drop of dew

She don't come and I don't follow

Waits backstage while I sing to you



[Bridge]

[Driving rhythm increase]

Well, she can dance a Cajun rhythm

Jump like a Willy's in four-wheel drive

She's a summer love in the spring, fall and winter

She can make happy any man alive



[Chorus]

Sugar Magnolia

Ringin' that blue bell

Caught up in sunlight

Go on out singing, I'll walk you in the sunshine

Come on, honey, come along with me



[Refrain]

She's got everything delightful

She's got everything I need

A breeze in the pines in the summer night moonlight

Crazy in the sunlight, yes indeed



[Guitar Solo]

[Melodic, "twangy" electric guitar solo with wah-wah effects]



[Verse 4]

Sometimes when the cuckoo's crying

When the moon is halfway down

Sometimes when the night is dying

I take me out and I wander 'round

I wander 'round



[Outro - Transition to Sunshine Daydream]

[Tempo picks up - high energy]

Sunshine daydream!

Walkin' in the tall trees

Goin' where the wind goes

Blooming like a red rose

Breathing more freely

Light out singing, I'll walk you in the morning sunshine!



[Climax]

Sunshine daydream!

(Sunshine daydream!)

Sunshine daydream!



[Big Finish]

[Final sustained organ chord]

[End]

