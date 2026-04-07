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Style: 1970s Psychedelic Rock, Americana, Jerry Garcia-style melodic guitar solos, upbeat Country-Rock, Hammond B3 organ, warm analog production, rhythmic shuffle, male vocals with vocal harmonies
[Intro]
[Bright, rhythmic acoustic guitar strumming]
[Upbeat drum shuffle kicks in]
[Verse 1]
Sugar Magnolia blossoms blooming
Head's all empty and I don't care
Saw my baby down by the river
Knew she'd have to come up soon for air
[Verse 2]
Sweet blossom come on under the willow
We can have high times if you'll abide
We can discover the wonders of nature
Rolling in the rushes down by the riverside
[Chorus]
She's got everything delightful
She's got everything I need
Takes the wheel when I'm seeing double
Pays my ticket when I speed
[Verse 3]
She come skimming through rays of violet
She can wade in a drop of dew
She don't come and I don't follow
Waits backstage while I sing to you
[Bridge]
[Driving rhythm increase]
Well, she can dance a Cajun rhythm
Jump like a Willy's in four-wheel drive
She's a summer love in the spring, fall and winter
She can make happy any man alive
[Chorus]
Sugar Magnolia
Ringin' that blue bell
Caught up in sunlight
Go on out singing, I'll walk you in the sunshine
Come on, honey, come along with me
[Refrain]
She's got everything delightful
She's got everything I need
A breeze in the pines in the summer night moonlight
Crazy in the sunlight, yes indeed
[Guitar Solo]
[Melodic, "twangy" electric guitar solo with wah-wah effects]
[Verse 4]
Sometimes when the cuckoo's crying
When the moon is halfway down
Sometimes when the night is dying
I take me out and I wander 'round
I wander 'round
[Outro - Transition to Sunshine Daydream]
[Tempo picks up - high energy]
Sunshine daydream!
Walkin' in the tall trees
Goin' where the wind goes
Blooming like a red rose
Breathing more freely
Light out singing, I'll walk you in the morning sunshine!
[Climax]
Sunshine daydream!
(Sunshine daydream!)
Sunshine daydream!
[Big Finish]
[Final sustained organ chord]
[End]