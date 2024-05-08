Apocalypse Watch E151: Collegiate Terrorist, Gen Z and Millennials
24 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes, Keghead and Crazy Dave trying to figure out why our collegiate youth are supporting terrorists. UFOs and Vladimir Putin make appearances as part of the discussion.
Keywords
newsanalysisufoapocalypsedividedprepareuapcriminal media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos