Apocalypse Watch E151: Collegiate Terrorist, Gen Z and Millennials
Published Yesterday
Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes, Keghead and Crazy Dave trying to figure out why our collegiate youth are supporting terrorists. UFOs and Vladimir Putin make appearances as part of the discussion.

newsanalysisufoapocalypsedividedprepareuapcriminal media

