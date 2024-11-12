Heroes of the New Era: Interview with Reyno De Beer of Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) from South Africa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As a self-trained lawyer, Reyno De Beer tackles the corrupt banking system and government in South Africa without charging fees. Listen to a man who dares to challenge the whole legal system with remarkable results. He also gives some interesting hints toward the connection between South Africa and Germany in terms of geopolitics.