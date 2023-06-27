https://gettr.com/post/p2kb6dm86e1
6/22/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】The CCP has been conducting infiltration into the U.S. and Western countries for many years without being interrupted. The influence of the CCP is everywhere.
6/22/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】 中共对美国和西方各国进行了多年的渗透，而都没遇到任何阻拦，中共的势力无处不在。
