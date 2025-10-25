Trump Suspends Trade Talks with Canada - Doug Ford Ending Anti-Tariff Ad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ontario 75-Million Dollar Trade ad sparks trade war escalation with Donald Trump.
Why Trump is likely bluffing as he halts trade talks with Canada. Mark Carney responds to Trump's tariff tantrum.
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.maverickdonations.com
or