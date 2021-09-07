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Dalmatian Jasper Crystal Benefits {Holistic Restoration's Crystal Corner} Boost confidence, overcoming personal barriers
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20 views • September 07, 2021
I'm so excited to share with you my love of crystals and gemstones! You can now find HR's Crystal Corner at bit.ly/shopholistic :)
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Dalmatian Jasper. Dalmatian Jasper is known to help break down barriers you created as protection around you. It relieves the need for revenge, and helps release lack of trust in other people. This stone is great for helping you move forward and discover purpose. It promotes positivity, happiness + childlike play. Dalmatian Jasper also encourages team effort + cooperation at work; as well as emotional harmony + fidelity, making it a great stone for partnerships and work environments. It helps to balance the Root + Sacral Chakras. Keywords: Liberation/Play/Mercy
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/dalmatian-jasper-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Dalmatian Jasper. Dalmatian Jasper is known to help break down barriers you created as protection around you. It relieves the need for revenge, and helps release lack of trust in other people. This stone is great for helping you move forward and discover purpose. It promotes positivity, happiness + childlike play. Dalmatian Jasper also encourages team effort + cooperation at work; as well as emotional harmony + fidelity, making it a great stone for partnerships and work environments. It helps to balance the Root + Sacral Chakras. Keywords: Liberation/Play/Mercy
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/dalmatian-jasper-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
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