Demostration Copenhagen Denmark - Lying MSM: "about 600 people" - What do you thing? [27.02.2021]

My little video from the same day:Demonstration against Fascism, Copenhagen Denmark [27.02.2021] (11:09 min)Translated:Men In Black, Denmark Yesterday at 12.15Copenhagen 27 February 2021Thanks to everyone who came yesterday and showed their dissatisfaction with the fact that they voted through a dictatorial epidemic law.Today, March 1, 2021, is the first day of the new epidemic law, with which the government has now added COVID-19 and "pandemic influenza" to List-A and given the state unprecedented opportunities for control and surveillance of citizens.They tried to say that only 600 dissatisfied citizens showed up for the demonstration against the Epidemic Act.Watch the video and EVALUATE YOURSELF if you believe in yet another of their lies.We have GOT ENOUGH.We are MANY and are becoming MORE AND MORE.We will not stop until we have regained our FREEDOM!POLL NOW!---@Men In Black, DenmarkI går kl. 12.15København d.27 Februar 2021Tak til alle der kom i går og viste deres utilfredshed, med at de har stemt en diktatorisk epidemilov igennem.I dag d. 1. marts 2021, er første dag med den nye epidemilov, hvormed regeringen nu har tilføjet COVID-19 og "pandemisk influenza" til liste-A og givet staten hidtil uanede muligheder for kontrol og overvågning af borgerne.De prøvede at sige, at der kun mødte 600 utilfredse borgere op til demonstrationen imod Epidemiloven.Se videoen og VURDER SELV, om du tror på endnu en af deres løgne.Vi har FÅET NOK.Vi er MANGE og bliver stadig FLERE.Vi stopper ikke, før vi har fået vores FRIHED tilbage!FOLKEAFSTEMNING NU!