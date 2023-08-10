Tim Redmond | “I would have anywhere from 5 clients to 20 clients with networking, but it would go up and down. Clay, that’s why I came to you. I’ve doubled every year since working with you. That’s 100% growth every year. I’ve doubled 5 times.”
10 of the Key Revenue Producing Activities to Used Grow A Business:
ACTIVITY #1 - Gather Objective Google Reviews from REAL Clients
ACTIVITY #2 - Gather Objective Video Reviews from REAL Clients
ACTIVITY #3 - Conduct the Weekly Group Interview
ACTIVITY #4 - Write Original HTML Website Content to Optimize the REAL Website
ACTIVITY #5 - Pull the Weekly Tracking Statistics
ACTIVITY #6 - Schedule a Daily Huddle
ACTIVITY #7 - Verify That the Online Advertisements
ACTIVITY #8 - Schedule a Time for Weekly Staff Training
ACTIVITY #9 - Conduct Our Weekly Call Recording / Sales Meeting
ACTIVITY #10 - Schedule a Weekly All-Staff Meeting
Show Audio: https://rumble.com/v23mywc-business-podcast-dr.-zoellner-and-clay-clark-teach-how-to-build-a-successfu.html
Entrepreneurship 101:
Step 1 - Find Problems That World Wants to Solve
Step 2 - Solve the Problems That the World Wants to Solve
Step 3 - Sell the Solution
Step 4 - Nail It and Scale It
How to Decrease Your Business’ Reliance Upon You?
Step 1 - Improve Your Branding
Step 2 - Create a Turn-Key Marketing System
Website
Pre-Written Emails
Dream 100 Marketing System
Pre-Written Script
Step 3 - Create a Turn-Key Sales System and Workflow
Step 4 - Weekly Optimize the Business to Prevent Drifting
Step 5 - Install a Tracking Sheet
