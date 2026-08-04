WE CRASHED VANCOUVER PRIDE! - End Of Civilization Vibes! - Here's What We Saw With Dan Dicks Of PFT

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground at the 2026 Vancouver Pride Parade which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, complete with rainbow flags and trans "awareness."





On top of regular gay related activities, there are also men in bondage gear, men dressed in furry outfits and even men walking around in soiled diapers with school girl skirts on directly in front of children. How is this celebrating being gay? It seems more like a fetish festival and it certainly isn't appropriate for children, but these are the people claiming they're discriminated against and that they're "underprivileged victims." They're openly walking around naked in front of children.





In fact preschools and elementary schools were featured in the parade directly behind the bondage and furry floats.





If this is just about gay rights, why do you need men dressed as adult babies soiling diapers in public in front of children?





One may ask why one should care so much. It's clear. This is damaging future generations of children. The children don't understand at their age but there is no way adults lack these basic comprehension skills. Fetish gear and children DO NOT MIX.





This has led to groups like Gays Against Groomers to speak out.





In this video, we talk with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth about the severe degeneracy at Vancouver Pride and the end of civilization vibes that stem from it.





We showed up at Pride in order to potentially interview Prime Minister Mark Carney who unfortunately did not show. He had made it a priority in the past to surprise Vancouver pride (like in 2025) with his presence. At the time, Dan Dicks interviewed him on the street about the Tavistock Gender Clinic which he sent his daughter to.





Instead of getting Mark Carney, both Dan and WAM interviewed Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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