CyberWell, an Israeli intel-linked org to identify antisemitism on social media : (

CyberWell, an Israeli intel-linked org, is now working as a "trusted partner" with "all major social media platforms" to censor "anti-Semitism," their CEO boasts.

HALF the content they flag is taken down and their reports have been responsible for "removing well over 300,000 pieces of content," CEO Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor tells Israeli TV.

She says they're using "AI" to "identify anti-Semitism" and their work will help platforms "automatically flag and remove hate speech."

"Only" 1 in 3 Jews reports anti-Semitic content, she notes, urging others to do more.

Cynthia... IMO on TikTok. Soon, I think will be sold to Israel tied interests in days as the US has chosen. The reason why it was taken was obviously because Israel didn't like the posts there. It will be heavily monitored for anti-Israel content after the upcoming sell and never the same as it was.