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Israel: Ben-Gvir toured Gaza flotilla activists, held bound & blindfolded on the floor - filming his war crime - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the Port of Ashdod where Gaza flotilla activists are being held bound and blindfolded on the floor. Footage released by the minister shows him walking among the detainees, shouting: "Welcome to Israel, we are the hosts here." A sitting government minister, filming himself committing a war crime.

Adding, about an X post:

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni condemned footage of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir parading among bound and blindfolded Gaza flotilla detainees, including several Italian citizens.

"The images of the Israeli minister Ben Gvir are unacceptable. It is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity."

Adding more:

Trouble in the Promised Land?
The Israeli government is eating itself over Ben-Gvir's stunt with the Gaza flotilla detainees.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar:

"You have knowingly caused damage to the state in this disgraceful spectacle, and not for the first time. You have squandered the enormous professional and successful efforts made by many, many people, from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry employees and many more good people. No, you are not the face of Israel."

Ben-Gvir, unbothered:
"There are those in the government who still haven't understood how to treat terror supporters. The Foreign Minister of Israel is expected to understand that Israel has stopped being a punching bag. Whoever comes to our territory to support terror and identify with Hamas will get hit, and we will not turn the other cheek."


One minister thinks humiliating bound civilians on camera is a diplomatic liability. The other thinks it is not enough. Both are in the same government.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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