'Strategic' Relocation In A MAD, MAD World | Joel Skousen -- My comment is, KNOW what you are doing, for there won't be a retry!

Renowned editor of the World Affairs Brief​, and author of Strategic Relocation and The Secure Home, Joel Skousen, returns to Liberty And Finance to discuss relocation in the United States amid dramatic political changes over the last few years. He cautions against choosing a place simply based upon current politics. "Every single conservative state is being targeted by the mainstream media and the major cities which control them," he notes.

My comment on all this is that, instead of people beginning to run around like chickens with their heads cut off, reacting to the impulses that the globalist corporation sends into the masses, the masses should educate themselves on the truths of the situation. And once they would do that, then they would no longer be herded around like cattle, but they would draw the line! And rise to the occasion! What is happening now, with people beginning to relocate because of the actions of the globalist corporation, is exactly compliant with the globalist corporation plan and agenda.. If the people are too lazy, too complacent, or too stupid, to defend their Human Rights against the CORPORATE onslaught of the CORPORATE globalist crime syndicate, then I guess the people do not deserve the Freedom their Creator gave them, and I guess they will end up where they belong.