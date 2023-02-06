Dr. Andrew Huff on the Connection Between Hunter Biden & Biolabs in Ukraine 👀"Metabiota is the company that had the contracts w/ DTRA for the labs in Ukraine.
Metabiota is the company that was invested into by Rosemont Seneca, which was Hunter Biden's VC firm."
https://rumble.com/v28hf3e-dr.-andrew-huff-on-the-connection-between-hunter-biden-and-biolabs-in-ukrai.html
