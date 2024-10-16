BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Make Structured Water At Home?
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
72 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
263 views • 6 months ago

Learn how to make structured water at home using the LightTower's bio-photonic energy: https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/lighttowers

Increase your Energy Production

Normal water is a neutral molecule—it doesn’t carry a positive or negative charge.

Structured water, however, carries a negative charge. Because of the way they’re organized in space, structured water molecules carry free electrons. They also donate these electrons to your mitochondria, helping them generate more energy

Drinking structured water increases your mitochondrial energy output, which makes cells across your whole body more efficient. You’ll feel better and focus more, and you won’t get tired as quickly.

 

Keywords
emf protectionenergylightwaterstructured waterbiohackingmitochondriagerald pollackez waterfrequency medicinecellular biology4th phase of water
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy