BEFORE TRUMP BECAME PRESIDENT 👁‍🗨 HE CALLED OUT THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 AS A PSYOP❗

Redpill Drifter - Little known fact
Donald Trump called in to a news station on 9/11 and said it wasn't a plane that took down the towers. The fake news had a meltdown over it in 2001. He always knew.
But by all means, please tell us more how he is one of them.
Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1948066662332412187
WOW.
Trump knew ON 9/11 & #FakeNews buried it!
Tell us again how he's "one of them" or clueless.