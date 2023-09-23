Jim Fetzer on a Roll - Go Jim Go - Jim says the Latin population does not believe in the Trans Gender movement such as having anal sex for 3rd graders- he comments on Gavin Newsom's arrogance - Part A
4 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
I love watching Jim Fetzer on the Real Deal Media with Dean Ryan
Keywords
newsfetzerjim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos