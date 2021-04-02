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Twitter Censors Science
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30 views • April 02, 2021
Kate Wand, AIERvideo, March 30, 2021
"If there ever was a troubling sign of the power and arrogance of big tech, of which I’ve long been a defender, this new action is it. Dr. Kulldorff has been a brave proponent of traditional public health in the midst of an unprecedented and very obviously failed policy of lockdowns. He has been a voice of clarity, reason, calm, and science. That Twitter would choose to use its power over public debate to silence his insights should be of profound concern to everyone concerned about the use of science in the public interest."
"Twitter Censors Famed Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff"
An Essay by Jeffrey Tucker
https://www.aier.org/article/twitter-censors-famed-epidemiologist-martin-kulldorff/
Jeffrey tucker is the Editorial Director for the American Institute for Economic Research.
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQADCjbAK8I
"If there ever was a troubling sign of the power and arrogance of big tech, of which I’ve long been a defender, this new action is it. Dr. Kulldorff has been a brave proponent of traditional public health in the midst of an unprecedented and very obviously failed policy of lockdowns. He has been a voice of clarity, reason, calm, and science. That Twitter would choose to use its power over public debate to silence his insights should be of profound concern to everyone concerned about the use of science in the public interest."
"Twitter Censors Famed Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff"
An Essay by Jeffrey Tucker
https://www.aier.org/article/twitter-censors-famed-epidemiologist-martin-kulldorff/
Jeffrey tucker is the Editorial Director for the American Institute for Economic Research.
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQADCjbAK8I
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