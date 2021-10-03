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Vaccines — Are They Still Contributing to the Greater Good?
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10 views • October 03, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/02/vaccine-safety-greater-good.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211002_HL2&mid=DM1008194&rid=1280953181
To ensure the safety of as many children as possible, we need to have an open rational discussion about vaccine safety; 30 years ago, autism affected 1 in 10,000 children. Today, it afflicts as many as 1 in 50
If your baby has suboptimal gut flora, vaccines can become the proverbial "last straw" — the trigger that "primes" their immune system to develop chronic health problems
Evaluating differences in health outcomes among highly vaccinated and unvaccinated children could shed light on the vaccine safety conversation, but a large scale, well-designed study has never been done
To ensure the safety of as many children as possible, we need to have an open rational discussion about vaccine safety; 30 years ago, autism affected 1 in 10,000 children. Today, it afflicts as many as 1 in 50
If your baby has suboptimal gut flora, vaccines can become the proverbial "last straw" — the trigger that "primes" their immune system to develop chronic health problems
Evaluating differences in health outcomes among highly vaccinated and unvaccinated children could shed light on the vaccine safety conversation, but a large scale, well-designed study has never been done
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