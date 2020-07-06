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Phil Schneider channeled by Karl Mollison short
GetWisdom
GetWisdom
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151 views • July 06, 2020
To see the rest of this channeling interview with Phil Schneider go to https://www.getwisdom.com/channeling-phil-schneider-with-karl-mollison-5may2017/

Phil Schneider was a geologist, engineer,
and explosives expert who was employed
by the government and government
contractors during 1970s and 80's in the
boring of the covert tunnel system
underneath the United States. This led
to his exposure to many classified
government projects and cover-ups
including a battle between Grey
extraterrestrials and U.S. soldiers in a
deep underground base near Dulce New
Mexico. Phil was born in 1947 to a Navy
captain who himself was involved in
A-bomb testing in the Pacific and the
infamous “Philadelphia Experiment”.
As a protection against assassination,
Phil began telling what he knew at
various conferences and lectures
during the 1990's. He died in his
Oregon home in 1996 under suspicious
circumstances that authorities attributed
to suicide.
Keywords
healingchannelingkarl mollisonphil schneiderdumbsdulce
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