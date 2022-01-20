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Fascist Biden Urges Censorship of Your 1st Amendment - Like Hunter Biden Laptop, Right?
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61 views • January 20, 2022
Joe Biden, the fascist in charge of the White House, or at least his corporeal form, has urged social media companies to take care of "misinformation" --which is a direct violation of our first amendment rights, and the merger of corporation and state ( #fascism ). Of course, this will rid our nation and world of any dissenting voices and amplify that which they are trying to shove down our throats.
This is not the world I deserve to live in, we must stand up for the bill of rights, for our democracy, for our ability to resolve our differences peacefully, via speech.
#censorship #freespeech
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This is not the world I deserve to live in, we must stand up for the bill of rights, for our democracy, for our ability to resolve our differences peacefully, via speech.
#censorship #freespeech
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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