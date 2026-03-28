💥IRGC: PR of the 85th Wave of Operation True Promise 4

💥IRGC: Details of the 85th Wave of Operation True Promise 4

Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):

The brave, faithful, and epic-creating people of Iran—yesterday, the American-Zionist enemy, which is incapable of fighting your warrior sons on land and at sea, once again targeted Iran's civilian industries—in honor of your sacred steadfastness and unity, as the most honorable and loyal of nations, and in defense of the dignity and honor of Islamic Iran, the courageous warriors of the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force, in the continuous and ongoing 85th wave of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code "O Messenger of Allah," utilizing long-range and medium-range systems, solid and liquid fuel, destructive drones, and as a gift to the martyrs of the country's industries and all the industrialists and producers of the nation, in an operation, conducted missile and drone attacks on several heavy industries belonging to the aggressive American-Zionist enemy in the occupied territories and other locations, destroying parts of them.

➡️During this extensive missile and drone operation, the enemy's air force attempted to target our launch platforms by dispatching fighter jets and drones. With the fire of the IRGC's air defense, an American MQ-9 strategic unmanned aircraft was shot down in the skies of Shiraz. Additionally, an American F-16 fighter jet was struck in the south of Fars province and was destroyed before landing at one of Saudi Arabia's airports. The United States Central Command acknowledged the impact and total loss of this fighter jet

➡️We had warned the misguided rulers of America that we would retaliate for any attack on industrial targets. This attack was just a warning. If attacks on industries are repeated, our next response will be beyond your imagination."