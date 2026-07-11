Stormy Day At The Vendor Market: Best Canopy Set Up Tips!

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Sometimes, no matter what you do, the weather wins, today it didn't beat us, but it did get the best of some of our vendor neighbors! Here are some tips that help us! If you are interested in the Eurmax tent I mention in this video, you can get it here: https://amzn.to/4yhw8Dy