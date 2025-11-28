GOLD to $10,000… or $2,700? Who Is Right?

GOLD & SILVER GUIDE ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)

Big banks can’t agree—Citi says gold to $2,700, others see $10,000. Here’s what Wall Street keeps missing and why gold’s rise may be more permanent than they think.





Download your FREE gold investing guide: ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide

Or call 855-466-4671 to learn more